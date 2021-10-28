Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CIBC is a leading North American financial institution that offers a full range of products and services through its comprehensive electronic banking network, branches and offices across Canada, in the United States and around the world. It offers these services through two distinct business lines: CIBC Retail Markets and CIBC World Markets. The former comprises CIBC’s personal, business banking and wealth businesses. It provides a full range of financial products and services to personal, business and wealth management clients, as well as investment management services globally to retail and institutional clients. CIBC is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$157.00 to C$161.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$166.00 to C$168.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $157.78.

NYSE CM opened at $121.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $115.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.90. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of $72.07 and a 52-week high of $122.71.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 16.40%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be given a $1.1561 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 27th. This represents a $4.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.22%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 6.6% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the first quarter worth about $14,977,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,089,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,881,000 after acquiring an additional 67,502 shares during the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 15.4% in the second quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 565,107 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,396,000 after acquiring an additional 75,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 9.1% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,278 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.97% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

