Canon (NYSE:CAJ) Shares Gap Down to $25.03

Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.03, but opened at $23.70. Canon shares last traded at $22.32, with a volume of 7,875 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Canon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Canon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.74. The company has a market cap of $23.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.39.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.54 billion. Canon had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 6.24%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canon Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Canon by 34.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 6,734 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Canon by 0.4% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 580,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Canon by 14.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 3,994 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Canon by 6.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Canon by 324.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 72,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 55,692 shares in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canon Company Profile

Canon, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of office multifunction devices, copying machines, printers, cameras, and lithography equipment. It operates through the following segments: Office Business Unit (BU), Imaging Systems, Medical Systems and Others. The Office BU segment offers MFDs, printers, copying machines for personal and office use, and production print products for print professionals.

