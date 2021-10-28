Capital International Inc. CA Boosts Stake in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Capital International Inc. CA raised its holdings in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) by 69.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,423 shares during the quarter. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $4,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BioNTech during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 14.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on BNTX. TheStreet raised BioNTech from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on BioNTech in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $248.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank set a $400.00 price objective on BioNTech in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on BioNTech from $293.00 to $268.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $433.00 price objective on BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BioNTech presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.00.

Shares of BNTX stock opened at $278.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $67.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of -1.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $321.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $254.23. BioNTech SE has a 12-month low of $75.35 and a 12-month high of $464.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $10.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.35 by $2.42. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. BioNTech had a return on equity of 159.73% and a net margin of 52.48%. The company’s revenue was up 12599.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that BioNTech SE will post 37.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

