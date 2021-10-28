Capital International Inc. CA Has $8.80 Million Stock Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Capital International Inc. CA lowered its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 5.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,911 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,330 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $8,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 209.8% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter worth $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the second quarter worth $35,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 77.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 265 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $148.26 on Thursday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.54 and a 12-month high of $157.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $145.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.96. The stock has a market cap of $36.93 billion, a PE ratio of 121.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.96.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 1.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. As a group, analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This is a boost from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently 55.44%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IFF. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Redburn Partners began coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.11 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.56.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

