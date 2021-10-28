Capital International Inc. CA Purchases 9,274 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Capital International Inc. CA boosted its position in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,135 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,274 shares during the quarter. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in Catalent were worth $7,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Catalent by 131.2% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Catalent during the second quarter worth $43,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Catalent by 33.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Catalent during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Catalent during the first quarter worth $60,000. 97.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Catalent alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Catalent from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Catalent from $123.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Catalent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Catalent from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Catalent from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Catalent presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.55.

In other news, CFO Thomas P. Castellano sold 2,307 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total value of $309,138.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total transaction of $108,182.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 218,584 shares of company stock worth $28,636,331 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

CTLT stock opened at $133.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.72 billion, a PE ratio of 43.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.44. Catalent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.43 and a 52 week high of $142.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.39.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Catalent had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

Catalent Profile

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Read More: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.