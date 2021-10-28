Capital International Inc. CA Trims Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Capital International Inc. CA decreased its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,834 shares during the quarter. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of C. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lee Financial Co lifted its position in Citigroup by 44.1% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Citigroup in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its position in Citigroup by 3,877.8% in the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on C shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.15.

In related news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $2,014,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

C stock opened at $70.31 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.49 and a fifty-two week high of $80.29. The company has a market cap of $142.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.91.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 27.21%. The firm had revenue of $17.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.80%.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

