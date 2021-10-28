Capital International Inc. CA Trims Position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Capital International Inc. CA lessened its position in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,559 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,454 shares during the quarter. Capital International Inc. CA owned 0.06% of Toll Brothers worth $3,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Toll Brothers by 5.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,642,951 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $615,269,000 after acquiring an additional 589,777 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Toll Brothers by 7.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,122,868 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $238,343,000 after buying an additional 293,461 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Toll Brothers by 13.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,141,837 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,820,000 after buying an additional 259,612 shares in the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP increased its position in Toll Brothers by 322.2% in the first quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,900,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,787,000 after buying an additional 1,450,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in Toll Brothers by 343.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,808,615 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,603,000 after buying an additional 1,400,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TOL opened at $59.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.56. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.95 and a 1 year high of $68.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 7.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

A number of brokerages have commented on TOL. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Toll Brothers from $72.00 to $61.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Toll Brothers from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on Toll Brothers from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Toll Brothers from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.03.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

