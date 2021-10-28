Capital International Investors Boosts Stock Position in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,777,304 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 840,179 shares during the period. Capital International Investors’ holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California were worth $306,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PACB. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,132,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $284,387,000 after buying an additional 2,929,012 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,122,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $284,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874,835 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 14,836,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $518,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924,799 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 115.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,628,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,554 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,098,000. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PACB shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.40.

NASDAQ:PACB opened at $25.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 26.17 and a quick ratio of 25.78. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.22 and a 1 year high of $53.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.95. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.33 and a beta of 1.06.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21). The business had revenue of $30.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.46 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 40.90% and a negative net margin of 72.96%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Susan G. Kim sold 20,272 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $522,004.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The firm’s products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software and single molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

