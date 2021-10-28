Capital International Investors Buys 3,055,684 Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 124.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,517,559 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,055,684 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned about 6.41% of ITT worth $505,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ITT. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in ITT in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of ITT during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ITT during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of ITT during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in ITT in the first quarter worth $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

ITT stock opened at $92.44 on Thursday. ITT Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.23 and a twelve month high of $101.32. The firm has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 124.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.89 and a 200 day moving average of $93.19.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The conglomerate reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. ITT had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 2.41%. The company had revenue of $691.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.43 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that ITT Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.50%.

In related news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 2,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $185,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ITT has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered ITT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on ITT from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of ITT in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on ITT from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.22.

About ITT

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect and Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake components and specialized sealing solutions, shock absorbers and damping technologies primarily for the global automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation.

