Capital International Investors Has $447.66 Million Stock Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Capital International Investors lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 5.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,342,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270,517 shares during the period. Capital International Investors’ holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $447,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atwater Malick LLC increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.9% during the second quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 85,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,956 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 83,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,959,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter valued at $2,378,000. Saratoga Research & Investment Management increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 1,237,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,700,000 after buying an additional 15,487 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 125,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,539,000 after buying an additional 27,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.

NYSE NVO opened at $105.68 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.33. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $63.22 and a 52-week high of $107.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $248.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.41.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $4.50. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.72% and a net margin of 34.17%. On average, analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.5571 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.90%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

