Capital International Investors Increases Stock Holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 0.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,090,252 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned about 0.74% of Suncor Energy worth $265,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SU. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Suncor Energy in the first quarter worth $35,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Suncor Energy in the first quarter worth $64,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Suncor Energy by 1,156.8% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,230 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Suncor Energy in the second quarter worth $88,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Suncor Energy by 32.7% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,502 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. 60.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. CIBC decreased their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$48.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Suncor Energy from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James started coverage on Suncor Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Suncor Energy from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on Suncor Energy from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.83.

NYSE SU opened at $22.89 on Thursday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a one year low of $10.67 and a one year high of $25.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.95 and a 200 day moving average of $21.57. The company has a market capitalization of $33.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 5.04%. On average, equities analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.167 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is -60.91%.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

