Capital International Investors Increases Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,159,232 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189,782 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors’ holdings in Amgen were worth $526,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Birch Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 3.4% in the second quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 21,721 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,295,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 1.0% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 364,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $88,840,000 after buying an additional 3,546 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,578,000. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 8.3% in the second quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,724 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,270,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 25.4% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. 74.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $206.58 on Thursday. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.47 and a 12 month high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $117.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $217.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.38.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 99.85%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.41%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMGN. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $222.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Sunday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.00.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

