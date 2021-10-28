Capital International Investors Invests $412.42 Million in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,136,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $412,419,000. Capital International Investors owned approximately 2.06% of Entergy as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in Entergy by 182.3% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Entergy by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Entergy during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Entergy during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Entergy during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ETR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Entergy from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Entergy from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Entergy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.86.

Shares of NYSE:ETR opened at $103.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.03. Entergy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.78 and a fifty-two week high of $115.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 11.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Entergy’s payout ratio is 67.14%.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

