Capital International Investors Invests $459.18 Million in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,425,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,177,000. Capital International Investors owned about 2.07% of Caesars Entertainment at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CZR. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 650.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 107.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 210.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 43.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CZR. KeyCorp raised their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised Caesars Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Caesars Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

In related news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.83, for a total value of $76,478.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael E. Pegram sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.48, for a total value of $552,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CZR opened at $110.76 on Thursday. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.07 and a 1 year high of $119.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.64 billion, a PE ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.74. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 38.37% and a negative net margin of 25.91%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

