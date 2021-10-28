Capital International Investors Lowers Position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Capital International Investors reduced its stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,301,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,449 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned approximately 1.88% of Trip.com Group worth $400,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCOM. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $561,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Trip.com Group by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,390,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,116,000 after buying an additional 86,788 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group in the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Trip.com Group by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 876,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,747,000 after buying an additional 423,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Trip.com Group by 873.8% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. 69.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Shares of TCOM opened at $28.95 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.33 and a 200 day moving average of $33.27. Trip.com Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $23.61 and a fifty-two week high of $45.19. The firm has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.16 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. Trip.com Group had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.39) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TCOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CLSA decreased their target price on Trip.com Group from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. HSBC decreased their target price on Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 9th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Trip.com Group in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.62.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.