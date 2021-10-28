Capital International Investors Makes New Investment in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,425,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,177,000. Capital International Investors owned about 2.07% of Caesars Entertainment as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 52,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,447,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CZR opened at $110.76 on Thursday. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.07 and a 1-year high of $119.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. The stock has a market cap of $23.64 billion, a PE ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 3.07.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 38.37% and a negative net margin of 25.91%. Equities analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael E. Pegram sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.48, for a total value of $552,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.83, for a total value of $76,478.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CZR. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen increased their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America raised Caesars Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.00.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

