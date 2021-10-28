Capital International Investors Purchases 375,002 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Capital International Investors boosted its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,237,606 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 375,002 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned 0.43% of The TJX Companies worth $353,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.8% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,998 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 3.0% during the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 8.7% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,864 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 2.2% during the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 7,264 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 2.7% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

Get The TJX Companies alerts:

Shares of The TJX Companies stock opened at $64.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $77.64 billion, a PE ratio of 31.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.57 and a 200 day moving average of $68.64. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.06 and a 52 week high of $76.16.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 81.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 335.48%.

In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $5,373,482.22. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 261,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,397,081.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total value of $2,893,146.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,897 shares in the company, valued at $10,647,563.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TJX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective (up previously from $78.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.25.

The TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.