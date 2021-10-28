Capital International Investors Purchases New Stake in TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP)

Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,163,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,577,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in TuSimple in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of TuSimple during the second quarter worth $28,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of TuSimple during the second quarter worth $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of TuSimple during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TuSimple during the second quarter worth $46,000. 26.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TSP opened at $35.66 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.62. TuSimple Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.24 and a 52-week high of $79.84.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that TuSimple Holdings Inc. will post -3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TuSimple news, insider James Mullen sold 3,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total transaction of $111,079.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Cheng Lu sold 44,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total transaction of $1,888,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 210,450 shares of company stock valued at $8,592,771.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TSP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TuSimple from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. CICC Research started coverage on shares of TuSimple in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.70 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of TuSimple from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TuSimple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.64.

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

