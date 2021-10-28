Capital International Investors Raises Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,514,286 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,313,307 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned approximately 1.17% of Pinterest worth $593,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pinterest during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 412.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 350.6% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 86.9% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PINS opened at $45.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $29.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 216.00 and a beta of 1.25. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.30 and a 1 year high of $89.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.04.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $613.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.93 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 12.09%. As a group, research analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total value of $153,655.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Evan Sharp sold 103,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $5,888,171.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 664,908 shares of company stock valued at $36,579,276. 8.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PINS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Pinterest to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Pinterest from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Pinterest from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Pinterest from $62.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Pinterest from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pinterest currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.63.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

