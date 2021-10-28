Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Given New $192.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $191.00 to $192.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America decreased their price target on Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $178.47.

Shares of COF stock opened at $152.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.11. Capital One Financial has a fifty-two week low of $70.78 and a fifty-two week high of $177.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.64. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 37.90%. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial will post 24.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $76,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 12,267 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.23, for a total value of $2,137,279.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,718 shares of company stock worth $5,521,349 in the last three months. 1.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 54.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 12,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 4,507 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 28.2% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 143,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,217,000 after purchasing an additional 31,499 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at about $241,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at about $448,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 9.1% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 175,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,350,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

