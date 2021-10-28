Capital One Financial Weighs in on Hess Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:HES)

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for Hess in a report issued on Wednesday, October 27th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $2.02 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.05. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Hess’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.95 EPS.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Hess had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.71) earnings per share.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Hess from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Hess from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Hess from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Hess from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective (up from $106.00) on shares of Hess in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hess presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.00.

HES stock opened at $84.68 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.08. Hess has a 1-year low of $34.82 and a 1-year high of $92.79. The firm has a market cap of $26.22 billion, a PE ratio of -156.81 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in Hess in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Hess in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in Hess by 616.2% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,017 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Hess by 519.9% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 967 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hess in the second quarter valued at $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total transaction of $1,080,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -34.13%.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

