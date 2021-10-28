Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 5.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE CSV traded up $6.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.22. 308,953 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,549. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Carriage Services has a twelve month low of $25.07 and a twelve month high of $50.67. The company has a market cap of $895.22 million, a PE ratio of 43.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. This is a positive change from Carriage Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.51%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CSV. TheStreet upgraded Carriage Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Barrington Research raised their target price on Carriage Services from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Carriage Services in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley increased their price target on Carriage Services from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Carriage Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carriage Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.25.

In other news, EVP Steven D. Metzger purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.98 per share, with a total value of $36,980.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Donald Elliott sold 5,119 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $189,658.95. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,635,979.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Carriage Services stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,413 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,260 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.66% of Carriage Services worth $4,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 74.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

