Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) Given Buy Rating at Roth Capital

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Roth Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $64.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $52.00. Roth Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 28.28% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Carriage Services from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley raised their price objective on Carriage Services from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carriage Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Carriage Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Carriage Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.25.

Get Carriage Services alerts:

Shares of CSV traded up $5.93 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.89. The company had a trading volume of 5,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,562. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $889.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.85. Carriage Services has a 52-week low of $23.60 and a 52-week high of $48.61.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 5.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Carriage Services will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Carriage Services news, EVP Steven D. Metzger bought 1,000 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.98 per share, for a total transaction of $36,980.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Donald Elliott sold 5,119 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $189,658.95. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 44,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,635,979.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Carriage Services by 8,605.6% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Carriage Services by 102.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Carriage Services by 122.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Carriage Services by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Carriage Services by 98,080.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,904 shares in the last quarter. 74.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Carriage Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carriage Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.