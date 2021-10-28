Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Shares Purchased by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 36.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,176 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Carvana were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Carvana during the second quarter worth $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Carvana during the first quarter worth $29,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Carvana during the second quarter worth $60,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Carvana by 6,533.3% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Carvana by 40.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Securities upped their price target on Carvana from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Carvana in a research note on Sunday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $421.00 price objective on shares of Carvana in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Wedbush upgraded Carvana from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Carvana from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $349.79.

In other news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 1,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.15, for a total value of $628,782.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,856,702.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.26, for a total transaction of $19,935,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,761.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 480,616 shares of company stock valued at $166,864,524 in the last ninety days. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVNA stock opened at $291.53 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $322.56 and a 200-day moving average of $301.41. Carvana Co. has a 12-month low of $179.24 and a 12-month high of $376.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The company has a market cap of $50.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -249.17 and a beta of 2.39.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.63. Carvana had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 6.20%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

