Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Casa Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.07. Casa Systems reported earnings per share of $0.07 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Casa Systems will report full year earnings of $0.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Casa Systems.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $92.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.53 million. Casa Systems had a return on equity of 37.61% and a net margin of 6.90%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CASA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Casa Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Casa Systems from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Casa Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CASA traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.21. The company had a trading volume of 149,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,088. The stock has a market capitalization of $531.13 million, a P/E ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. Casa Systems has a 1-year low of $4.03 and a 1-year high of $13.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.86 and its 200-day moving average is $7.97.

In related news, CTO Weidong Chen sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.12, for a total value of $462,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CASA. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Casa Systems during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Casa Systems during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Casa Systems during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. White Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in Casa Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Casa Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

Casa Systems Company Profile

Casa Systems, Inc engages in the provision and development of digital cable video and broadband services. Its products include cable, fixed, mobile, optical, and Wi-Fi networks; and casa access devices. The company was founded by Jerry Guo in 2003 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

