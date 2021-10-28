Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Stock Holdings Decreased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,841 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.06% of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $342,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 635,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,932,000 after acquiring an additional 9,887 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 148,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 3,183.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 673,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 652,727 shares in the last quarter. 73.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Alicia Grande sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.67, for a total transaction of $567,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 507,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,877,190.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip H. Coelho sold 9,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total transaction of $52,808.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 233,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,297,854.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 326,276 shares of company stock valued at $1,827,885 over the last 90 days. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CPRX. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, August 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.95.

NASDAQ CPRX opened at $5.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $584.92 million, a PE ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.38. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.88 and a 12-month high of $6.60.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 58.80% and a return on equity of 28.22%. The firm had revenue of $36.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.25 million. On average, analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.

