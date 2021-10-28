Caxton Associates LP Acquires New Holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of J. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the second quarter worth about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 238.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of J opened at $136.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $134.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.86. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.50 and a 1-year high of $145.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 3.68%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.33%.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

