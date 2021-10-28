Caxton Associates LP Acquires New Stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 23,740 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 266.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 318,554 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,897,000 after acquiring an additional 231,531 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $593,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,013,235 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,775,000 after buying an additional 705,267 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 149.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 270,237 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,002,000 after buying an additional 162,056 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MDRX. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (up from $15.00) on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.44.

In other news, Director Greg Garrison sold 77,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $1,162,262.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,151.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Lisa Khorey sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $857,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDRX stock opened at $13.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.62, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.28. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.56 and a 52 week high of $19.00.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $373.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.51 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 49.61% and a return on equity of 7.06%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

