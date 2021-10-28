Caxton Associates LP Boosts Stock Position in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Caxton Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,647 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Lexington Realty Trust were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $26,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 64.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 129.4% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

LXP opened at $14.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Lexington Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $14.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.76.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 76.04%. The firm had revenue of $81.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.108 per share. This is a boost from Lexington Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.58%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LXP shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Lexington Realty Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

