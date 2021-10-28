Caxton Associates LP Has $466,000 Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Caxton Associates LP cut its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 57.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,426 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSIC. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the first quarter worth about $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the second quarter worth about $63,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the second quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the first quarter worth about $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

HSIC opened at $74.19 on Thursday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.44 and a fifty-two week high of $83.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.43.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.13. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. The business’s revenue was up 76.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HSIC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Henry Schein presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.50.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.