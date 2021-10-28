Caxton Associates LP Invests $412,000 in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WOR. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Worthington Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 140.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 226.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Worthington Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Worthington Industries by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WOR opened at $53.17 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.06. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.83 and a 1 year high of $75.45.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.00 million. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 22.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Analysts predict that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.09%.

In other news, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total transaction of $62,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,209,718.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WOR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Worthington Industries in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Worthington Industries in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd.

Worthington Industries Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc engages in processing of value-added steel and manufacturing of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment consists of Worthington Steel business unit and consolidated joint ventures, which operates steel business and its prices.

