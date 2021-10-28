Caxton Associates LP Sells 582 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Caxton Associates LP reduced its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 38.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 582 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Humana were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Humana during the second quarter valued at about $41,986,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Humana by 186.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 690,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $305,499,000 after purchasing an additional 448,859 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Humana by 3.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,025,016 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,781,940,000 after purchasing an additional 151,466 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Humana by 53.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 95,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,475,000 after purchasing an additional 33,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Humana in the second quarter worth about $216,000. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $1,924,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HUM opened at $458.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $408.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $429.26. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $370.22 and a 52-week high of $475.44.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $20.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.51 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.62%. Research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 21.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.93%.

HUM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $455.65 price objective on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $479.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Humana from $440.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $486.92.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

