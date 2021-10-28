Caxton Associates LP Takes Position in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 28,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QRTEA. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Qurate Retail in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $182,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 83.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 883,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,386,000 after acquiring an additional 402,483 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,364,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,804,000 after acquiring an additional 90,515 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Qurate Retail in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Qurate Retail by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,671,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,655,000 after buying an additional 25,289 shares during the period. 85.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of QRTEA stock opened at $9.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.89. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a one year low of $6.47 and a one year high of $14.62.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 35.75% and a net margin of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael A. George sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total transaction of $1,563,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.65% of the company’s stock.

About Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRTEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.