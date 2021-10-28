Caxton Associates LP Takes Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,734 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 161.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Universal Health Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 786 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Universal Health Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

UHS opened at $124.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.35 and a 1 year high of $165.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $145.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.87.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 16.97%. Universal Health Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is presently 7.19%.

Universal Health Services declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, July 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the health services provider to purchase up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

UHS has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Universal Health Services from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Universal Health Services from $168.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.60.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.