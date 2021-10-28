CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Hits New 12-Month High at $36.78

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $36.78 and last traded at $36.70, with a volume of 1621 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.44.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.10.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $278.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.90 million. CBIZ had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 7.66%. On average, analysts forecast that CBIZ, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CBIZ news, CEO Jerome P. Grisko sold 10,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total transaction of $338,786.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total value of $71,043.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in CBIZ by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBIZ in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of CBIZ in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CBIZ in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 88.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBIZ Company Profile (NYSE:CBZ)

CBIZ, Inc engages in the provision of financial, insurance, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, National Practices, and Corporate and Other. The Financial Services segment offers accounting, tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk advisory services.

