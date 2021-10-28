CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Shares Gap Up to $35.57

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $35.57, but opened at $37.88. CBIZ shares last traded at $36.68, with a volume of 327 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.33 and its 200-day moving average is $33.10. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 0.68.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.13. CBIZ had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The company had revenue of $278.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CBIZ, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total value of $71,043.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jerome P. Grisko sold 10,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total transaction of $338,786.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of CBIZ by 16.9% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of CBIZ by 1.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CBIZ by 23.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of CBIZ by 1.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in CBIZ by 3.9% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 18,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

CBIZ Company Profile (NYSE:CBZ)

CBIZ, Inc engages in the provision of financial, insurance, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, National Practices, and Corporate and Other. The Financial Services segment offers accounting, tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk advisory services.

