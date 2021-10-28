Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Acquires 55 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 232.0% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. 78.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADP. Credit Suisse Group lowered Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $212.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $224.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.50.

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $221.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.79. The company has a market cap of $93.82 billion, a PE ratio of 36.57, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.73. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.49 and a fifty-two week high of $224.76.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 17.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.79%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

