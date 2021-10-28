Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,658 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 132.7% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 370 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $113.51 on Thursday. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $85.45 and a 1-year high of $126.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.84. The firm has a market cap of $133.84 billion, a PE ratio of 47.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 153.85%.

In related news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $17,685,661.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Starbucks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.44.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

