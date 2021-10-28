Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Buys New Position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FLC Capital Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 31.5% in the second quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 25,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after buying an additional 6,056 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 65,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,093,000 after buying an additional 2,194 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the second quarter worth about $2,708,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 186.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,885,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,026,000 after buying an additional 1,226,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 37,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHP opened at $63.66 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 52 week low of $60.31 and a 52 week high of $63.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.58.

Read More: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.