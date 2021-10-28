Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC cut its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 644 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NVO. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 200.0% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 60.3% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 19,900.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2,500.0% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

NYSE:NVO opened at $105.68 on Thursday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $63.22 and a fifty-two week high of $107.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.33. The company has a market cap of $248.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $4.50. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 72.72%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.21 billion. Research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.5571 per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is 27.90%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NVO. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

Further Reading: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.