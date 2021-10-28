Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Invests $381,000 in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSO. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 316,375.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,740,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $207,725,000 after buying an additional 1,740,063 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,452,000. Robinson Value Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 46,025.7% during the first quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 95,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,721,000 after buying an additional 94,813 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,722,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 310.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 50,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,979,000 after buying an additional 37,900 shares during the period.

Shares of SSO stock opened at $133.78 on Thursday. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a one year low of $67.85 and a one year high of $136.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $127.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.42.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

