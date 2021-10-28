Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Makes New $340,000 Investment in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in PPL by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,656,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $745,587,000 after purchasing an additional 4,713,861 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PPL during the first quarter worth $57,572,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 49.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,931,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $137,942,000 after buying an additional 1,621,682 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 58.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,146,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,994,000 after buying an additional 1,162,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 1,332.1% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,120,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,307,000 after buying an additional 1,041,977 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.31% of the company’s stock.

Get PPL alerts:

PPL has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PPL from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of PPL from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of PPL from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PPL from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of PPL to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PPL has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.58.

PPL stock opened at $29.01 on Thursday. PPL Co. has a 52 week low of $26.15 and a 52 week high of $30.81. The company has a market capitalization of $22.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.02 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. PPL had a positive return on equity of 9.50% and a negative net margin of 18.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.17%.

PPL Profile

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

Further Reading: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.