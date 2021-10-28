Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Makes New Investment in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in shares of PPL by 547.9% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPL during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of PPL during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in PPL in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PPL in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 64.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPL has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PPL from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PPL from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of PPL from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PPL presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.58.

PPL stock opened at $29.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $22.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.02 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.84. PPL Co. has a 12-month low of $26.15 and a 12-month high of $30.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.09). PPL had a negative net margin of 18.94% and a positive return on equity of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. PPL’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.17%.

PPL Profile

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

