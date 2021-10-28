Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Arjuna Capital purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 1,055.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Shares of SCHP opened at $63.66 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a twelve month low of $60.31 and a twelve month high of $63.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.58.

