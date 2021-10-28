Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its position in PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,007 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in PBF Logistics were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Logistics in the second quarter worth $148,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of PBF Logistics by 280.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,810 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 10,920 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of PBF Logistics by 27.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,889 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 3,675 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Logistics during the second quarter valued at $315,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of PBF Logistics by 11.7% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. 22.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, R. F. Lafferty lowered their target price on PBF Logistics from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.13.

PBFX stock opened at $13.72 on Thursday. PBF Logistics LP has a fifty-two week low of $6.92 and a fifty-two week high of $16.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.52. The company has a market cap of $857.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.81.

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $89.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.21 million. PBF Logistics had a return on equity of 86.03% and a net margin of 42.05%.

PBF Logistics Company Profile

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, operates, develops and acquires crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and similar logistics assets. It operates through two operating segments: Transportation and Terminaling Segment, and Storage Segment. The Storage segment consists of 30 tanks for storing crude oil, refined products and intermediates.

