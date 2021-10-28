Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Sells 869 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 33.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 869 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,121,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,563,000 after buying an additional 68,570 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 491,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,166,000 after purchasing an additional 10,967 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 425,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,042,000 after purchasing an additional 6,613 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 374,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 13.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 286,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,844,000 after purchasing an additional 34,522 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VPU opened at $146.09 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.45. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52-week low of $128.07 and a 52-week high of $152.65.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

