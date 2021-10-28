Celanese (NYSE:CE) Price Target Increased to $187.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Celanese (NYSE:CE) had its price objective boosted by KeyCorp from $180.00 to $187.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Celanese’s Q4 2021 earnings at $5.12 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $18.38 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $16.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $16.10 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Celanese from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Celanese from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Celanese from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Celanese from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celanese presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $188.07.

Get Celanese alerts:

NYSE CE opened at $163.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.74. Celanese has a 1 year low of $109.14 and a 1 year high of $173.93.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.07. Celanese had a net margin of 36.01% and a return on equity of 38.64%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Celanese will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Celanese by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,835,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,187,914,000 after buying an additional 212,420 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Celanese by 6.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,677,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $860,642,000 after buying an additional 363,633 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Celanese by 15.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,527,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $534,800,000 after buying an additional 477,620 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Celanese by 1.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,926,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $291,154,000 after buying an additional 30,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Celanese by 15.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,381,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,377,000 after buying an additional 189,875 shares during the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Celanese

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

Recommended Story: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.