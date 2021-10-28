Celanese (NYSE:CE) Price Target Raised to $195.00

Celanese (NYSE:CE) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

CE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Alembic Global Advisors reissued a buy rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Celanese in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Celanese from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Vertical Research raised Celanese from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Celanese from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Celanese from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $188.07.

NYSE:CE opened at $163.58 on Monday. Celanese has a fifty-two week low of $109.14 and a fifty-two week high of $173.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.74.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.07. Celanese had a return on equity of 38.64% and a net margin of 36.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Celanese will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.60%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CE. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Celanese in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Celanese during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 90.5% during the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

