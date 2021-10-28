Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Given New $11.50 Price Target at TD Securities

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) had its target price lifted by TD Securities from $11.00 to $11.50 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CLS. TheStreet raised shares of Celestica from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celestica from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Celestica from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Celestica from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celestica has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.60.

Shares of CLS opened at $9.80 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.53. Celestica has a fifty-two week low of $5.77 and a fifty-two week high of $10.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Celestica had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 9.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Celestica will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Celestica by 174.9% in the third quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 595,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,287,000 after acquiring an additional 378,817 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Celestica by 29.3% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 92,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 20,834 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Celestica by 27.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 87,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 19,063 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Celestica by 4.1% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 190,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Celestica by 13.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.62% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions globally to original equipment manufacturers and service providers. It operates through the Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) and Connectivity and Cloud Solutions (CCS) business segments. The ATS segment comprises of aerospace and defense, industrial, smart energy, health tech, and capital equipment businesses.

