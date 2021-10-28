Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.490-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.30 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.34 billion.

Shares of Celestica stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.80. 626,579 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,579. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.03 and its 200 day moving average is $8.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.71. Celestica has a 12 month low of $5.77 and a 12 month high of $10.53.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Celestica had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 9.91%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Celestica will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CLS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Celestica from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Celestica from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Celestica from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Celestica from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Celestica from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.60.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Celestica stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,157 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Celestica were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 58.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celestica, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions globally to original equipment manufacturers and service providers. It operates through the Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) and Connectivity and Cloud Solutions (CCS) business segments. The ATS segment comprises of aerospace and defense, industrial, smart energy, health tech, and capital equipment businesses.

